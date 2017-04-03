MO Attorney General cracks down on human trafficking, forms task force

Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley stood with Howley at his press confrence - showing his support. (Source: KFVS)

Missouri's new Attorney General is taking aim at Human Trafficking, and local leaders are supporting his effort.

We spoke with a prosecuting attorney and a police chief here in The Heartland, both said Hawley's plan is innovative.

"We need a new abolitionist movement to confront the networks of violence and oppression that constitutes human trafficking, and I am here today to announce that Missouri is going to help lead the way, Hawley said in a press conference April 3.

He laid out a four point plan of defense.

Impose regulations that go after financial and business practices commonly used by traffickers. Create a Human Trafficking Enforcement team Create a Human Trafficking Task Force Provide training to law enforcement, first responders, and community members who may encounter victims.

"We know it happens, we know it goes on. You can go on Craigslist right now and see that it goes on, and so to have a task force that would help local law enforcement, prosecute, and really go after and target these things is a good thing," said Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver

Oliver says he doesn't see human trafficking often, but he hopes this initiative can bring more cases to light.

Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley stood with Hawley at his press conference - showing his support.

Whiteley said in a statement: "This is outside the box thinking by Attorney General Josh Hawley, and I believe this will make a huge difference in the fight against human trafficking in Missouri."

"It's very important that prosecutors, and community members receive the training that things like this task force will be providing, so that it will be realized, it will be prosecuted, and we can get these victims some help," Oliver said.

According to Hawley's release - Both The Poplar Bluff Police Department, and Sikeston's Department of Public Safety will be a part of this task force.

