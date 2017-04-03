What you need to know about the changes to Missouri Medicaid - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know about the changes to Missouri Medicaid

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Are you signed up for Missouri Medicaid? If not, Monday is the last day for open enrollment.

Good news, if you didn't sign up for a different Medicaid plan you will be automatically enrolled in the plan that you are already in.

More than 900,000 people are currently enrolled in Missouri Medicaid.

Nancy Kelley with Missouri Foundation for Health said automatic re-enrollment is useful, but it may not be the best option for everyone.

"It's important for people to check because if they enroll themselves or if they're auto-enrolled they have 90 days from the day that they enroll to change," Kelley said. "So if they go oops that was the wrong one or oh I thought it was right but it was wrong, they have 90 days."

Kelley also said automatic re-enrollment is useful, but it may not be the best option for everyone.

"The big difference that people need to pay attention to is that each may have different providers," Kelley said. "So its important is someone has a certain doctor they like to go to, it's really important to look at the plans' network and see which plan is right for them."

Click here to learn more about Missouri Medicaid. 

