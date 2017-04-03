Traffic routed around crash in Cape Girardeau that knocked over utility pole

The Cape Police Department is responding to a crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri that caused damage to a utility pole on Monday, April 3.

The crash happened on Abbey Rd. at Lexington.

The vehicle involved hit a utility pole and knocked the pole over onto the ground.

Traffic is being routed around the crash scene.

