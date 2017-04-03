Driver ejected from vehicle during crash in Ava, IL

A woman was ejected from her vehicle in a crash on Friday, March 31.

The Jackson County Sheriffs Deputies were called to Highway 4 near Fuhrhop Rd. in Ava, Illinois for a single vehicle traffic crash.

The crash happened when a 1992 Chevrolet Astro van left the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle was 50-year-old Eileen Paquette.

Paquette was taken to a St. Louis area hospital with injuries.

Assisting on the scene were Campbell Hill Fire Dept. and Jackson County Ambulance Service.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.