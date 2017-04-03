Piscotty agrees to $33.5 million, 6-year with Cardinals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Piscotty agrees to $33.5 million, 6-year with Cardinals

(Source: St. Louis Cardinals) (Source: St. Louis Cardinals)

By KURT VOIGT
AP Sports Writer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis gave another of its young players a long-term contract, agreeing to a $33.5 million, six-year deal with right fielder Stephen Piscotty.

The 26-year-old would have been eligible for arbitration following the 2018 season and free agency after the 2021 season. The deal announced Monday calls for a $2 million signing bonus, salaries of $1 million each in of the first two years, $7 million apiece in 2018 and '19 and $7.25 million in each of the next two years. The Cardinals have a $15 million option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout, and the option price could escalate to $18 million.

Excluding players who had professional experience in Cuba and Japan, he is just the third with fewer than 1,000 major league plate appearances to sign a big league contract worth more than $30 million, after Ryan Braun and Jeff Gyorko.

Piscotty had agreed in February to a one-year deal paying $560,400 in the major leagues and $256,250 in the minors.

He made his debut for St. Louis in 2015 and finished sixth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .305 in 63 games. He had 22 homers and 85 RBIs in 153 games last year.

