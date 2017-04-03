SIU Carbondale announces 4 finalists for chancellor

Three men are now in the running for the position of chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

J.S. (Jeff) Elwell, George W. Hynd, William Bradley Colwell, and Carl A. Pinkert all took part in public forums, met with student government representatives, members of the faculty and staff, campus leaders, and System President Randy Dunn.

All of the public forums took place in John C. Guyon Auditorium in Morris Library.

Hynd, the president of Oakland University in Michigan, interviewed April 18-20. Members of the public got to meet him during the public forum at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

The current interim chancellor of SIUC, Colwell, interviewed for the job April 24-26. His public forum was scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

The final candidate, Pinkert, who is the vice president for research and economic development at the University of Alabama, was on campus April 26.28. The public forum for Pinkert took place at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 27. Pinkert is also an SIU alumnus. He received his master's degree in animal science from SIU.

J.S. (Jeff) Elwell, the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, withdrew himself from contention after he was appointed as president of Eastern New Mexico University.

The four finalists were chosen from a pool of 31 applicants and nominees following a nation wide search.

“All of the finalists bring significant academic and administrative experience to the table,” Dunn said. “They also understand the challenges as well as the opportunities we face at SIU Carbondale."

