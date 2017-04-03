2 new finalists for SIUC chancellor announced

There are two new men in the running for chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

On Tuesday, May 16, System President Randy Dunn announced that two additional finalists will be considered.

Rodney Scott Hanley, the provost and vice president for academic affairs at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, and Carlo Montemagno, a professor at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada are now in the running.

Montemagno is a professor of engineering, chemical and materials engineering. He is also the founding director of Ingenuity Lab for the Province of Alberta.

Hanley and Montemagno join interim chancellor William Bradley Colwell and George Hynd as finalists.

The office of the president is working to schedule one-day campus visits for Hanley and Montemagno that would include an open forum and "as many of the other meetings as possible that reflect the itineraries of the first-round finalists.

Colwell and Hynd both took part in public forums, met with student government representatives, members of the faculty and staff, campus leaders, and Dunn in April.

Two other finalists, J.S. Elwell and Carl A. Pinkert, withdrew their names from consideration.

“All of the finalists bring significant academic and administrative experience to the table,” Dunn said. “They also understand the challenges as well as the opportunities we face at SIU Carbondale."

