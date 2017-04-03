TN man arrested in connection to several burglaries - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

TN man arrested in connection to several burglaries

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Jeremy Willis (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department) Jeremy Willis (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

Officers from four departments worked together on a case that led to the arrest of a man allegedly responsible for several break-ins in Weakley County, Tennessee.

According to Captain Randall McGowan, deputies from Weakley, Carroll, and Henderson County helped officers from the McKenzie Police Department execute a search warrant on Thursday, March 30.

That search uncovered evidence linked to three break-ins in Weakley County.

Jeremy Willis, 47, now faces three counts of aggravated burglary and three counts of theft over $1,000.

