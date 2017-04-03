TN man wanted in 3 counties arrested after chase

A man wanted in three counties in Tennessee is in custody after a month long search.

According to Captain Randall McGowan, Darrin Ray Walton, 40, is suspected of stealing more than $25,000 worth of items from several hunting cabins in Weakley County, Tenn. He's also accused of stealing a pickup truck from the Dukedom/Latham area.

McGowan said Walton and a co-defendant, Amanda Perry, stole televisions, bed linens, food items, a 4-wheeler, and a tractor from cabins in the northeast part of Weakley County.

Walton was also wanted in Montgomery and Dickson counties.

He was arrested on Friday, May 19 in Dickson County. McGowan said the arrest happened after a vehicle pursuit. Walton was also hit with a stun gun as part of the arrest.

Perry was taken into custody in Montgomery County in April.

