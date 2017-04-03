Flags fly at half-staff to honor fallen St. Louis firefighter

U.S. and Missouri flags at state buildings in St. Louis City and St. Louis County are flying at half-staff in honor of a fallen firefighter.

Captain Arthur Ricks, 53, passed away on March 30 after a battle with cancer.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said, "Art Ricks dedicated more than 25 years of his life to protecting the people of Missouri and his fellow brothers & sisters in the Fire Service. He served across every neighborhood in St. Louis as both a member and officer of a special operations rescue company. He mentored a new generation of firefighters by serving as an instructor for several academy classes. We are grateful for his service, deeply saddened by this loss, and praying for his family and fellow firefighters."

Ricks was laid to rest in St. Louis on Monday, April 3.

