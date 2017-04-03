Pharaohs kick off inaugural season with a win - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pharaohs kick off inaugural season with a win

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The brand new basketball team, the Southern Illinois Pharaohs, tipped off their first ever season Sunday. Carbondale is now home to the semi-pro team, part of the North American Basketball League, one of 20 teams nationwide.

The owner is a former N-B-A player and Carbondale native, Justin Dentmon. The game was played in the Current Carbondale high school's gym, but the team is renovating the old high school's gym to make it their home stadium. Some fans and players are former high school teammates with the owner and like to see him succeeding with this so early.

"It's really good to see not only him giving back to a community and the kids can come and the parents can come, but actual basketball players in the area are able to participate and live their dreams to play professional basketball," said Sorrell Gillespie, Former Carbondale high player.

The team won in a blow out with a 135-83 victory. If you are interested in going to a game the most expensive ticket is $5, and kids under 11 get in free. You can find tickets here.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

