4 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Scott Co., MO

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Emily Walter (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Quincy Hines (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Steven Thurman (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Hernandez Evans (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
(Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A late night traffic stop in Scott County lands four people behind bars on drug charges.

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, a deputy stopped a vehicle on State Highway HH just before midnight on Friday, March 31.

The county K-9, Rex, was called to check the vehicle and gave officers a positive signal that drugs were inside.

Investigators searched the vehicle where they found about 60 packages of synthetic marijuana.

Hernandez Evans, 22, Steve Thurman, 32, and Quincy Hines, 24, all of Charleston, Mo., face felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance.

Emily Walter, 35, of Sikeston faces felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance, introduction of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Drury, officers found two plastic bags of methamphetamine on Walter as she was being searched at the county jail.

