Registration begins for SIU Carbondale Head Start

Registration is now underway for the fall 2017 session of Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Head Start.

The pre-k program serves children and families at three different locations in Jackson and Williamson counties.

To be eligible, a child residing in one of those counties must be at least three years old by September 1, 2017, but not yet old enough to attend kindergarten.

Classes start in August.

Attendance options include weekday mornings, afternoons, or extended or full-day sessions.

There is no cost for partial-day programs.

Fees for full-day Head Start are determined by family eligibility and income.

Children with disabilities, foster children and homeless families receive priority status.

Free bus transport is provided within designated areas.

Parents should call to schedule an appointment during registration sessions.

The sessions include; Carbondale Center, 618/453-2440, April 4 and 27, Murphysboro Center, 618/687-4433, April 10 and 26 and Marion Center, 618/997-4255, April 6.

All of these centers are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to register for an appointment.

The enrollment process takes an hour to complete and children do not need to be there.

Parents or guardians unable to attend one of the sessions should call or visit their location as soon as possible to schedule a different time.

Parents or guardians should bring as many of the following items as possible to the appointment: a copy of the child's official birth certificate; evidence of residency; proof of family income from all sources for the past 12 months; and a copy of the child's current dental and physical exams, including immunization records, tuberculosis and hemoglobin testing and blood lead testing.

All of these items must be submitted before children can attend Head Start.

