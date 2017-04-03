Endangered Silver Advisory canceled after missing MO woman found - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Endangered Silver Advisory canceled after missing MO woman found dead

Erma Homan (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol) Erma Homan (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
GENTRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The search for a woman missing in Albany, Missouri is canceled. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Erma Riche Homan, 94, was found dead in Gentry, Mo.

The Sheriff in Gentry, Mo said Homan was found dead at 2:40 p.m. on Monday, April 3 after an extensive search of the area.

Homan was found on County Rd. 572, south of Albany, Mo.

The Sheriff said no foul play was suspected.

Homan left her home driving her blue 1999 Buick LeSabre.

Before being found she was last seen at 1103 North College at 3 p.m. on April 2.

Investigators believe she suffered from the early stages of dementia.

