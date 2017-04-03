1 injured in a two-vehicle crash in Sikeston, MO

The Sikeston DPS responded to a two-vehicle crash that left one person injured and both vehicles in flames

According to authorities, the crash occurred on Sunday, April 2 on South Main St. and East Kathleen St. near Family Video.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames when authorities arrived on the scene.

One person had to be transported to an area hospital with burns to his face and hair.

