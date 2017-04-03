Top 4 Spring Trends - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Top 4 Spring Trends

Written by Laura Wibbenmeyer, Meteorologist
Want to refresh your wardrobe with the warmer weather?

Stash owner, Emily Hoehne, said there are four big trends this spring.

She said the cut-out shoulder trend will be moving from winter to spring. Along with cut-outs, off the shoulder and one shoulder will be big this season.

The second trend to watch out for will be big, loud, floral prints on anything and everything.

The third is athleisure. Emily said it's perfect for comfort because you can combine work out clothes with fashion.

The final trend for this season is wide legs! Get ready to see more wide leg pants and jumpsuits!

