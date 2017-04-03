If you do not have a lot of time to dedicate to the gym, local fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson goes through a 20-minute dumbbell workout that can fit into any schedule.

“You can do this at any gym obviously, but a lot of people have dumbbells at home,” Crowson said. “And this is perfect if you’ve never worked out before.”

It starts with a chest press.

Lay back with the dumbbells right over your chest, extend the arms, bring the elbows down, and return to the start position.

Follow that with a one arm dumbbell row.

“This is for the back,” Crowson said. “Place one hand on a steady surface, you can also use your leg, back should stay nice a flat and the elbow needs to stay really close to the body.”

The start in with one leg in front of the other, leaning forward with you back nice and flat with your arm hanging in front on you.

From there, keeping your arm and elbow close to your body bend the arm back almost right under your rib cage and the return to the start position.

Next, is a bicep curl.

You can do both arms at the same time or individually.

To work the shoulders, add an overhead press.

“You can do this seated or standing,” Crowson said. “Any time you can do an exercise standing it’s better because you must use more stabilizing muscles, which means a bigger calorie burn. So, arms are going to be out, elbows at a right angle, press straight up over your head and slightly to the front (and back to the start position).”

The next exercise doesn’t require any weights.

“Sticking with the arms, we’re going to do some dips,” Crowson said. “You’re just going to pull your hips off a step and bring your heels out a little bit. Now, you’re going to drop towards the floor, bending your elbows, and straight back up. Remember this is an up and down motion, not a forward and back.”

Moving on to the legs, Crowson recommends incorporation lunges holding weights and step-ups.

“For the step-up, you can use a stair or a bench,” Crowson said. “You’re just going to step up on the surface and back down. Make sure you’re putting your whole foot on the bench, and pushing your body all the way up before your other foot comes onto the bench or box.”

