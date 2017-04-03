KY, TN make list of most stressed states - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY, TN make list of most stressed states

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Pixaxbay)
With April being Stress Awareness Month, WalletHub has conducted an analysis of 2017's Most & Least Stressed States.

In determining the states with the highest stress levels, analysts compared the 50 states as well as the District of Columbia across 33 key metrics, including average hours worked per week to personal bankruptcy rate to share of adults getting adequate sleep.

According to the study, Kentucky and Tennessee both broke the top 10, with Kentucky ranked as the 5th most stressed and Tennessee as 9th.

Missouri made the list as the 20th most stressed state and Illinois is ranked at 32. 

Most Stressed States

Least Stressed States

1

Alabama

42

Wisconsin

2

Louisiana

43

Colorado

3

Mississippi

44

Vermont

4

West Virginia

45

New Hampshire

5

Kentucky

46

Nebraska

6

New Mexico

47

Utah

7

Nevada

48

South Dakota

8

Georgia

49

Iowa

9

Tennessee

50

North Dakota

10

Arkansas

51 

Minnesota

Other stats

  • New Hampshire and South Dakota have the lowest unemployment rate (2.8 percent).
  • Utah has the lowest divorce rate at 16.22 percent,
  • New Hampshire has the lowest share of adults in fair or poor health (11.2 percent).
  • The District of Columbia has the most psychologists per 100,000 residents (89.58)

