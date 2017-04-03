KY, TN make list of most stressed states

With April being Stress Awareness Month, WalletHub has conducted an analysis of 2017's Most & Least Stressed States.

In determining the states with the highest stress levels, analysts compared the 50 states as well as the District of Columbia across 33 key metrics, including average hours worked per week to personal bankruptcy rate to share of adults getting adequate sleep.

According to the study, Kentucky and Tennessee both broke the top 10, with Kentucky ranked as the 5th most stressed and Tennessee as 9th.

Missouri made the list as the 20th most stressed state and Illinois is ranked at 32.

Most Stressed States Least Stressed States 1 Alabama 42 Wisconsin 2 Louisiana 43 Colorado 3 Mississippi 44 Vermont 4 West Virginia 45 New Hampshire 5 Kentucky 46 Nebraska 6 New Mexico 47 Utah 7 Nevada 48 South Dakota 8 Georgia 49 Iowa 9 Tennessee 50 North Dakota 10 Arkansas 51 Minnesota

Other stats

New Hampshire and South Dakota have the lowest unemployment rate (2.8 percent).

Utah has the lowest divorce rate at 16.22 percent,

New Hampshire has the lowest share of adults in fair or poor health (11.2 percent).

The District of Columbia has the most psychologists per 100,000 residents (89.58)

