Driver wrecks while trying to avoid deer; passenger seriously hurt

Written by Greg Webb, Producer
FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) -

A woman was seriously hurt on Sunday, April 2, after a wreck involving a deer.

An online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol says Rylee Box of St. Clair, MO, was flown to a St. Louis hospital after the incident.  Box, 18, was the only passenger in a 1999 Honda Accord driven by Jaysun Aston of Pacific, MO.

The report says Aston, who is also 18, swerved to avoid the deer on County Road 208 about five miles northwest of Fredericktown. The vehicle then ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

According to the report, Box was not wearing a seat belt. Aston was wearing one but the report does not indicate that he was injured.

The vehicle was totaled.

The accident was reported at 6 p.m., according to the online report.

