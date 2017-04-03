April 4 celebrity birthdays

He's an actor who helped jump start the Marvel Comics movie universe with his role as Iron Man. You'll see him back in the metal suit this summer when he appears in the new Spider-man movie. Robert Downey Jr. is 52 today.

She's an actress who won critical acclaim for her role as Zoe Brooks in the Nickelodeon series Zoe 101. She has an older sister named Britney who we're pretty sure you've heard of. Jamie Lynn Spears is 26 today.

She's an actress who has starred in several TV series including Chicago Hope, Law and Order SVU and the current version of Hawaii 5-O. She was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the 1984 movie Swing Shift. Christine Lahti is 67 today.

She's an actress who has starred in the Fox series The O.C. She later moved to CBS with a role on The Mentalist. Amanda Righetti is 34 today.

