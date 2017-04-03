Four things you need to know on 4/3 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Four things you need to know on 4/3

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(KFVS) -

It's Monday, April 3, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: You'll want to make sure to keep those umbrellas handy as you walk out the door this morning as scattered showers are expected to make their way through the Heartland. It will be mostly cloudy and windy at times, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. It will be another warm day across the Heartland, with highs reaching the mid 70s. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm temperatures will continue to linger. 

Making headlines:

Deadly crash in Franklin Co., IL: The Illinois State Police is investigating a crash in Franklin County, Illinois that left an Arkansas woman dead.

HAPPENING TODAY: A Senate panel is opening a weeklong partisan showdown over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee with Democrats steadily amassing the votes to block Neil Gorsuch and force Republicans to unilaterally change long-standing rules to confirm him.

Emergency workers injured in rollover crash: The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after three emergency responders were hurt in a vehicle wreck in Stoddard County.

Cardinals beat archrival on Opening Day: The St. Louis Cardinals took a 4-3 victory over archrival Chicago Cubs yesterday at Busch Stadium on opening day.

  American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT
    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT
    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT
    April is distracted driving awareness month
    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

