Missouri drivers paying more for a gallon of gas

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
The average price for a gallon of gas has gone up nearly five cents in the last week. That, according to GasBuddy.

Missouri drivers are paying an average of $2.11/gallon as of Sunday, April 2nd. That average is figured by GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,940 gas retailers in Missouri. The national average is $2.32/gallon.

"Last Wednesday's weekly report from the Energy Information Administration provided some energy for the storms to develop at gas pumps based on a weak showing in crude oil inventories- barely increasing as supply and demand finally sees more balance, pushing oil prices higher. Motorists should expect to see a more sustained upward trend at the pump through Memorial Day, but thankfully the seasonal rise could still be less severe than what we've seen in prior years," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.

While St. Louis drivers gas prices are fueling the increase. Drivers there are paying $2.17/gallon. That’s up almost ten cents.

Kansas City drivers are actually paying less than one week ago, averaging $2.05/gallon.

