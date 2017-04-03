Slight chance for a few severe storms in the Heartland Monday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Slight chance for a few severe storms in the Heartland Monday

Written by Robbyn DeSpain, Asst. News Director
You'll want to have the raincoat, umbrella, and KFVS First Alert Weather App with you on Monday. Scattered showers are expected to make their way through the Heartland, and some storms could turn severe. 

Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer says most of us will just see light rain, but there is a slight chance for a few severe storms later Monday. Those storms could produce hail and damaging winds. There will also be some regular thunderstorms too. 

Temperatures are expected to remain warm as the rain moves through the Heartland. 

That rain is currently in the southern part of the Heartland, but that will change as we move through the day Monday. 

Laura and the First Alert Weather Team are also keeping an eye on more rain chances that could include some thunderstorms on Wednesday. 

