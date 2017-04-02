3 first responders injured in rollover crash in Stoddard Co., MO

Three emergency responders were hurt in a vehicle wreck in Stoddard County on Sunday, April 2.

According to the Bloomfield Department of Public Safety, the personnel were called to a separate motor vehicle collision around 2:30 p.m. when "an apparatus" was involved in a rollover crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Three people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

