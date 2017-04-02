Scott City church to host spring dinner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott City church to host spring dinner

Written by Kevin Sanders, Director
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City, Missouri will host a spring dinner on Sunday, April 9 from 10:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m.

This dinner will be a buffet style meal will include fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, slaw, dessert, tea and coffee.

The cost will be $9 for adults, for children six to twelve $5 and children five years old and younger are free.

Carry-out meals will be available.

The Council of Catholic Women will sell crafts, breads and sweets at their country store and bakery shop.

