All lanes reopened after deadly crash on I-57 in Franklin County, IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

All lanes of Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Illinois reopened around 9:30 p.m. after a deadly crash on Sunday, April 2.

According to Illinois State Police, Lauren M. Reeves, 24 of Cabot, Arkansas, was killed in the crash. Reeves drove a 2015 Toyota Camry.

The other driver was Franklin Raymond Reid, 29 of Emory Texas, who drove a 2015 Volvo Truck Tractor. 

Reid was northbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 67 when he crossed through the center median and hit Reeves head on. 

Reeves was killed and the road was closed at milepost 67. 

It happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Traffic was diverted to Illinois Route 37, for several hours, while the State Police, Department of Transportation, and several other departments were on scene. 

Charges in the incident are pending investigation.

