Warmer weather leads to higher sales of outside tools

Spring is here and the weather has been getting warmer. Well, sort of.

Despite the mild winter we've had, many held off doing yard work and fixing up their gardens until now.

This weekend has provided some fantastic weather and people have been taking advantage buying up tools and needed supplies for their outside work around the house.

Stores we spoke to in the area have seen an increase in sales this weekend.

Ace Hardware in Jackson has been busy the last two days with customers buying items.

Ken Fluegge said they have seen an increase in sales with springtime items which include shovels, flowers, and many other items.

If you haven't been able to enjoy the weather this weekend, there are still some days in the upcoming week that you will be able to get outside and take advantage.

