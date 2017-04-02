Warmer weather leads to higher sales of outside tools - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Warmer weather leads to higher sales of outside tools

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
Ace Hardware (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) Ace Hardware (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Spring is here and the weather has been getting warmer. Well, sort of. 

Despite the mild winter we've had, many held off doing yard work and fixing up their gardens until now. 

This weekend has provided some fantastic weather and people have been taking advantage buying up tools and needed supplies for their outside work around the house. 

Stores we spoke to in the area have seen an increase in sales this weekend. 

Ace Hardware in Jackson has been busy the last two days with customers buying items. 

Ken Fluegge said they have seen an increase in sales with springtime items which include shovels, flowers, and many other items. 

If you haven't been able to enjoy the weather this weekend, there are still some days in the upcoming week that you will be able to get outside and take advantage. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly