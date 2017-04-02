Officials invited to spend time with customers and children at S - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Officials invited to spend time with customers and children at Sikeston Lowe's

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A few kids got to have some fun with members of the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, Sikeston Department of Public Safety, New Madrid County Ambulance Service and South Scott County Ambulance Service  on Saturday, April 1.

Sikeston Lowe's Home Improvement invited the groups to participate in their Black Friday Spring Event.

They sat up our tents and visited with the customers and children, giving out coloring books, pencils and badges.

The children took turns wearing bullet proof vests, sitting in the squad cars, fire trucks and ambulances as well.

