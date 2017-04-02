Press conference to announce Molina contract extension

Cardinals officials announced Yadier Molina's contract extension on Sunday, April 2.

Molina signed up for 3 more years with the team.

Sunday was also the Cardinals home opener. They took on the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.

Long-time Cardinal catcher, Molina has been with the team for over a decade and it looks like he plans to stick around a while longer.

