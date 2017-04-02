Southeast students honored with Power of Women scholarships

Ten Southeast Missouri State University students were honored with scholarships at this year's Power of Women luncheon on Wednesday, March 29th. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

Ten Southeast Missouri State University students were honored with scholarships at this year's Power of Women luncheon on Wednesday, March 29th.

The recipients are Veronica Moore of Benton, Missouri;Katie Glover of Kennett, Missouri; Emma Petree of Springfield, Missouri; Tripti Shakya of Kaski, Nepal; Heather Gillock of Puxico, Missouri; Taylor Alexander of St. Louis, Missouri;Melissa Lukes of St. Charles, Missouri; Megan Chisum of Chaffee, Missouri;Magdalen Pike of St. Louis, Missouri; and Samantha DeMarco of DeSoto, Missouri.

The Power of Women Scholarship honors full-time Southeast students who have completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum 2.75 GPA, and who demonstrate passions for a life of service.

The Power of Women Scholarship Committee selected the recipients based on factors including significant academic achievement and commitment to volunteerism and community service, including their aspirations for their personal lives and careers in the future.

