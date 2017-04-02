Sikeston man arrested for driving under the influence - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston man arrested for driving under the influence

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man of Sikeston, Missouri was awaiting bond after a traffic stop revealed he had been driving under the influence Friday. March 31.

At about 11:03 p.m. the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in the area of KY HWY 121 and Coldwater Road in Murray, Kentucky.

Deputies identified two people riding in the back of the truck with open containers of alcohol. Seven other people sat in the cab of the truck with open containers of alcohol as well.

While the driver got out of the vehicle the officials said they noticed the smell of what may have been an alcoholic beverage and field sobriety tests were conducted.

The driver, Coleman S. Johnson, 23, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense (aggravated). 

Johnson was also charged with failure to wear seatbelts and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

Coleman was transported to the Calloway County Detention Center where he was awaiting bond.  

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly