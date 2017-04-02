Sikeston man arrested for driving under the influence

A man of Sikeston, Missouri was awaiting bond after a traffic stop revealed he had been driving under the influence Friday. March 31.

At about 11:03 p.m. the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in the area of KY HWY 121 and Coldwater Road in Murray, Kentucky.

Deputies identified two people riding in the back of the truck with open containers of alcohol. Seven other people sat in the cab of the truck with open containers of alcohol as well.

While the driver got out of the vehicle the officials said they noticed the smell of what may have been an alcoholic beverage and field sobriety tests were conducted.

The driver, Coleman S. Johnson, 23, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense (aggravated).

Johnson was also charged with failure to wear seatbelts and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

Coleman was transported to the Calloway County Detention Center where he was awaiting bond.

