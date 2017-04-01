Early traffic stops lead to 3 arrests on drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Early traffic stops lead to 3 arrests on drug charges

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Taken from Mohler and Hitchcock Saturday morning (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
Taken from Voges arrest Saturday morning (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One man and one woman were arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop 3:10 a.m. Later, another man was arrested for drug charges at 4:50 a.m. Both arrests occurred on Saturday April 1.

The first arrest happened after a traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of KY HWY 121 and Kirksey Road.

Officers with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office said upon the stop there were indications that the operator was under the influence of something other than alcohol.

The driver was arrested for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

After the arrest, officers searched the vehicle and found a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine, a synthetic drug and drug paraphernalia. Also located in the vehicle was property reported stolen from a separate investigation.

Joshua E. Mohler, 36 of Murray, Kentucky, was arrested and also charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of a non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to wear seatbelt, no registration plates, no registration receipt, and receiving stolen property.

A passenger in Mohler’s vehicle, Theresa K. Hitchcock, 53 of Sedalia, Missouri was arrested for possession of a controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance second degree, for an unspecified drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Mohler and Hitchcock were taken to the Calloway County Detention Center where they awaited bond. 

Later the same morning, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received a call of what the caller described as an erratic driving vehicle traveling south on US 641 North.

A traffic stop was conducted on US 641 North in Murray, Ky and the operator of the vehicle was charged initially with careless driving.  

After further investigation, a quantity of LSD and marijuana was located in the vehicle.

Driver, Clayton W. Voges, 19 of St Louis, Mo, was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree for the LSD in his possession. He was also charged with trafficking a controlled substance first degree possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces.

Voges was lodged in the Calloway County Detention Center where he was later released on bond.  

