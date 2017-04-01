Crash leaves 1 dead after being trapped inside a vehicle near Mu - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash leaves 1 dead after being trapped inside a vehicle near Murray, KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

A Dexter man is dead after an accident trapped him inside his vehicle.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office the incident happened on April 1 around 4:30 p.m.

Officials at the sheriff’s office received several reports about an injury accident that lead to one person trapped inside their vehicle at the intersection of Kirksey Highway and Palmer Road in the Kirksey area northwest of Murray, Kentucky.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a two vehicle accident. One of the drivers, Stephen Reed 35 of Dexter, Missouri, was stuck inside his vehicle and had to be removed by what police say were mechanical means.

Reed was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A passenger in Reed’s vehicle, Bradley Donnell, 25 of Hardin, Illinois, was transported to the same hospital, then flown to another medical facility with critical injuries. 

The operator of the other vehicle involved in the crash was Linda Beach 50 of Murray, Ky. Beach was not injured in the accident.

Witnesses of the accident stated that Reed’s vehicle was traveling west on Palmer road and sped up when it approached the stop sign at Kirksey road.

Officials said Beach’s vehicle was traveling north on Kirksey Highway approaching Palmer road.

Reed’s vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled in to the path of Beach’s vehicle. Beach’s vehicle impacted Reed’s vehicle in the driver’s door.

Both vehicles left the northwest side of the roadway.

Reed’s vehicle then struck a house at the corner of Washer Road and Kirksey Highway. The investigation is on-going at this time and officials said all people involved were wearing their seatbelts.   

  American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

