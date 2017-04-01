Paducah Police searching for man accused of taking a vehicle

A vehicle is missing after a Lourdes Hospital employee said they saw a man drive off with it at 4:55 p.m.

The theft occurred on Monday, April 1.

The Paducah Police Department was told that the employee saw a white male, early to mid 20’s, with brown hair, tattoos covering his left arm, wearing a white t shirt and blue jeans, enter a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Mini-van parked on the parking lot of the hospital and flee the area.

The vehicle was later located parked in the roadway at Pecan Drive and Alben Barkley Dr. unoccupied.

Paducah Police are seeking any information relating to the identity and whereabouts of the suspect.

