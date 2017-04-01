Governor Greitens challenged to pushup contest in Caruthersville, MO

During his visit to Southeast Missouri on Friday, March 31 Governor Greitens visited with kids at the Outreach Center in Caruthersville, MO.

Greitens original purpose at the center was to view what workers have accomplished to help the children they work with.



While he was there, Greitens ended up doing that as well as something a little more hands on.

The Governor was challenged to a pushup contest by a few kids at the center.

Greitens accepted along with members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and other kids in the community.



The participants did as many pushups as they could for as long as they could.

They gave it all they had but, eventually all d ropped out until Greitens was the last one standing.

