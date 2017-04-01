Woman injured in crash after dog jumps into her lap while driving

One person is injured after a crash on Interstate 24.

At 11:35 a.m. Kathalena Jackson, 30, of Paducah, Kentucky, traveled eastbound on I-24 between the 14 and 15 mile markers.

Jackson drove a 2003 Nissan Maxima.

Her dog jumped from the backseat of the vehicle into her lap and Jackson lost control of the vehicle.

Jackson swerved and collided with the cable barrier on the road.

Jackson received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The wreck caused eastbound lanes of traffic to be reduced to one lane for about 45 minutes.

