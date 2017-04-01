4/2/17 - Proposition J

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Recently, I overheard someone say, "You'll always remember your first car but you wouldn't want your kids to have to drive it." Many Jackson residents feel the same way about their kids and the old Jackson High School.

The 'A' building was built in 1920. While many folks have fond memories of it, that building has mold and possibly asbestos and hasn't been used for years. Tuesday, Cape Girardeau County voters, have the opportunity to vote for change and growth for the Jackson R-2 district. A "yes" vote on Proposition "J" will take down the old A building and replace it with a brand-new state of the art building in its place. This new building would serve freshmen, allowing them to be on the high school campus instead of in the junior high down the street. It would give them access to high school level academics and athletics, as well as clubs and other extracurricular activities. Moving freshman out of the junior high will also alleviate overcrowding at many of the other school buildings.

The bond will not be an additional tax on citizens but instead just an extension of a current tax. Some oppose the issue because it means a historic building will be demolished. They'd rather see the district renovate it. But if the district is going to spend millions of dollars, it seems smarter to me to get the very best for our students and for the city of Jackson, not just put a fresh coat of paint on an old car per se.

District leaders have done months of research and planning, and they believe a new building is best for students. And we agree. Memories are great, but in this case, they belong in a yearbook, not brick and mortar. A new state-of-the-art building will help draw new people to our area and offer our kids the best education possible.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

