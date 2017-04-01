IT IS OPENING DAY! Are you driving up to Busch Stadium? Here's what you need to know.

A few thousand of your closest "friends" will be in downtown St. Louis on Sunday for two reasons. First, the Blues take on the Nashville Predators at 3 p.m. in the Scottrade Center. Second, it's opening day for the St. Louis Cardinals, who play their NLC rivals the Chicago Cubs.

That means traffic and parking could be a major headache.

Good news: we have your covered. CLICK HERE for a complete guide to Cardinals Opening Day 2017.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.