Paducah PD asking public's help in identifying suspect accused of stealing car

Paducah Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a subject suspected of stealing a vehicle from a Paducah man on Friday afternoon.

Sam Burrage of the 4000 block of Old Mayfield Rd. told police at 12:25 p.m. Friday his Black 2003 Buick Rendezvous was stolen from the parking lot of Cash Saver, located at 2969 Jackson Street in Paducah.

Burrage said he parked in the fire lane and went into the store for approximately 10 minutes.

He said he left the vehicle unlocked with the keys lying on the console. When he returned, the vehicle was gone.

Several hours later at approximately 6 p.m., authorities were contacted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department advising the vehicle had been located, but was fully submerged in the river near Haddoux Ferry Rd. in Smithland.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

