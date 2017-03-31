High school archery tournament to be held at Southeastern Illinois College

Southeastern Illinois College will host its third high school 3D archery tournament on Friday April 7, from 1-4 p.m. with registration beginning at noon.

Archie Blair, SIC head archery coach, anticipates 50 or more high school students will compete throughout the afternoon for trophies, including top mens archer, top womens archer, and top team. There will also be special categories for open, recurve and traditional shooters.

The college's 15 target course will include both small and large 3D game animals and will present a challenge for the shooters.

"All distances will be unknown to the shooters," stated Darin DeNeal, one of the two shooting coaches for SIC, "Maximum distance to each target, both for women and men, is 30 yards."

Archery Shooter Association (ASA) rules will apply. All shooters must be accompanied by a school authorized adviser, sponsor, or other adult.

According to Roger Snodgrass, shooting coach and bow technician for the college, Friday's event will be an opportunity for the coaches to preview the talent in the area.

"In many ways, the results from the tournament will help us determine who we may want to recruit for our collegiate team this fall and in the future," said Snodgrass.

SIC's co-ed archery team has claimed 13 national championships and crowned 24 All-Americans in just five years, competing against varsity squads from major Division I colleges and universities.

For more information about the tournament, contact Archie Blair at 618-841-7281.

