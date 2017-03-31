Man accused of stealing chicken patties from East Prairie, MO st - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of stealing chicken patties from East Prairie, MO store

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Robert Austin Loomes (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office) Robert Austin Loomes (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
Surveillance image. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office) Surveillance image. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) -

A man is accused of stealing chicken patties from a store in East Prairie, Missouri.

Robert Austin Loomes, 31, of East Prairie was charged with misdemeanor stealing. His bond was set at $150.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, his office was contacted by a store manager who reported that Loomes tried to steal chicken patties from her grocery store in East Prairie.

When confronted by store employees, Loomes allegedly tossed the patties and left the store.

Loomes was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

