Man accused of stealing chicken patties from East Prairie, MO store

A man is accused of stealing chicken patties from a store in East Prairie, Missouri.

Robert Austin Loomes, 31, of East Prairie was charged with misdemeanor stealing. His bond was set at $150.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, his office was contacted by a store manager who reported that Loomes tried to steal chicken patties from her grocery store in East Prairie.

When confronted by store employees, Loomes allegedly tossed the patties and left the store.

Loomes was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.