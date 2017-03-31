Nearly $9K donated to Veterans Honor Flight of Southern IL

A business donated nearly $9,000 to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois on Friday, March 31.

Pass One Heating and Cooling presented the check at the Veterans Memorial Airport in Marion, Illinois. The business fundraised from January 1 to March 15.

The Veterans Honor Flight is a non-profit organization created to honor America's veterans for all their sacrifices.

They take veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect as the memorials.

The Honor Flight program is making its first flight out of the Williamson County Airport on April 25. The flight will be chartered by American Airlines using a 127 passenger A319 aircraft.

More than 50 veterans from southern Illinois will be on the flight.

"Maybe with this they'll be able to continue this saga and have many more flights out of southern Illinois,"I'm extremely proud that we could do something for veterans."

