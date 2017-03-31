Preventing child abuse by creating nurturing communities - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Preventing child abuse by creating nurturing communities

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and there are things you can do to help prevent abuse and neglect.

According to Tim Decker, the director of the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division, the key is creating nurturing communities that in turn help strengthen families.

“Community members play a vital role in supporting parents and caregivers in activities that strengthen families and keep children safe,” said Decker.

Parenthood isn't always easy. Dealing with the stress of everyday life, worries about money, work, or the daily demands of family life can become overwhelming.

So what can you do to help make your community more nurturing?

Meet your neighbors. Take part in your child's school or community activities. You can also get involved in local service organizations or join a group where parents and kids play or serve together.

The Children's Division offers these tips to make a family stronger and keep kids safe:

  • Showing your child each day that he or she is loved by talking, smiling, or hugging
  • Learning what children can do at different ages and better ways to parent
  • Remaining positive and strong when you face a challenge or are under stress.
  • Keeping helpful and supportive family, friends, and neighbors around you
  • Showing your child you care about him or her; encourage children to talk about feelings
  • Carefully choosing who cares for your child; not every relative or friend is a safe choice
  • Getting help if you are unable to provide care, food, medical care, or keep your child safe

According to the department, the Children's Division received 72,388 reports of suspected abuse an neglect.

If you suspect abuse or neglect, you can call the Department of Social Services toll-free hotline at 1-800-392-3738 or 1-844-CAN-TELL.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly