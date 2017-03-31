Southeast Missouri State baseball team welcomes Austin Peay to Cape Girardeau

The Southeast Missouri State baseball team will look to improve on an 8-2 record at home this season.
SEMO will host Austin Peay in Cape Girardeau for a three game series.
Both teams sit at 4-5 in Ohio Valley Conference play entering play this weekend.
Austin Peay is on a bit of a slide losing four straight games.
SEMO hopes to use this weekend as a chance to move up in the standings.
The Redhawks eliminated Austin Peay from the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in 2016.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.