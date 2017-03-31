Southeast Missouri State baseball team welcomes Austin Peay to Cape Girardeau

The Southeast Missouri State baseball team will look to improve on an 8-2 record at home this season.

SEMO will host Austin Peay in Cape Girardeau for a three game series.

Both teams sit at 4-5 in Ohio Valley Conference play entering play this weekend.

Austin Peay is on a bit of a slide losing four straight games.

SEMO hopes to use this weekend as a chance to move up in the standings.

The Redhawks eliminated Austin Peay from the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in 2016.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.