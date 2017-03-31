MCTM Regional Elementary Math Contest April 1 at Southeast - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of Mathematics will host students from 25 area schools to compete in the Missouri Council of Teachers of Mathematics (MCTM) Regional Elementary Math Contest Saturday, April 1. 

The event begins at 9 a.m. and concludes with an awards ceremony at 2 p.m.

Events will take place in Glenn Auditorium of Dempster Hall and Academic Hall Auditorium. 

Around 148 fourth to sixth graders will compete in three individual tests in numbers sense, sprint and target. They also will compete in one team challenge. 

Area schools competing in this year’s contest are:

Bloomsdale Elementary 

East Elementary

Farmington R-7 Lincoln Intermediate Center 

Lee Hunter Elementary 

Leopold Elementary

Malden Elementary 

Meadow Heights 

Naylor Elementary 

Nell Holcomb R-IV

North County Intermediate 

North Elementary 

Parkside Elementary 

Pemiscot County R-3

Seckman Elementary

Sikeston 5thand 6th Grade Center 

Southeast Elementary School 

St. Agnes Bloomsdale 

St. Mary Cathedral School

St. Teresa Catholic School 

St. Vincent de Paul

Ste. Genevieve Elementary 

Thayer Elementary School 

Trojan Intermediate 

Valle Catholic 

West Lane Elementary

For more information about the MCTM Regional Elementary Math Contest, visit https://moctm.org/ElementaryContest.aspx, or contact Ann Schnurbusch, instructor of mathematics at Southeast, at (573) 651-2771 or by email at anschnurbusch@semo.edu.

