MCTM Regional Elementary Math Contest April 1 at Southeast

Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of Mathematics will host students from 25 area schools to compete in the Missouri Council of Teachers of Mathematics (MCTM) Regional Elementary Math Contest Saturday, April 1.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and concludes with an awards ceremony at 2 p.m.

Events will take place in Glenn Auditorium of Dempster Hall and Academic Hall Auditorium.

Around 148 fourth to sixth graders will compete in three individual tests in numbers sense, sprint and target. They also will compete in one team challenge.

Area schools competing in this year’s contest are:

Bloomsdale Elementary East Elementary Farmington R-7 Lincoln Intermediate Center Lee Hunter Elementary Leopold Elementary Malden Elementary Meadow Heights Naylor Elementary Nell Holcomb R-IV North County Intermediate North Elementary Parkside Elementary Pemiscot County R-3 Seckman Elementary Sikeston 5thand 6th Grade Center Southeast Elementary School St. Agnes Bloomsdale St. Mary Cathedral School St. Teresa Catholic School St. Vincent de Paul Ste. Genevieve Elementary Thayer Elementary School Trojan Intermediate Valle Catholic West Lane Elementary

For more information about the MCTM Regional Elementary Math Contest, visit https://moctm.org/ElementaryContest.aspx, or contact Ann Schnurbusch, instructor of mathematics at Southeast, at (573) 651-2771 or by email at anschnurbusch@semo.edu.

