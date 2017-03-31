MCTM Regional Elementary Math Contest April 1 at Southeast

Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of Mathematics will host students from 25 area schools to compete in the Missouri Council of Teachers of Mathematics (MCTM) Regional Elementary Math Contest Saturday, April 1.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and concludes with an awards ceremony at 2 p.m.
Events will take place in Glenn Auditorium of Dempster Hall and Academic Hall Auditorium.
Around 148 fourth to sixth graders will compete in three individual tests in numbers sense, sprint and target. They also will compete in one team challenge.
Area schools competing in this year’s contest are:
Bloomsdale Elementary
East Elementary
Farmington R-7 Lincoln Intermediate Center
Lee Hunter Elementary
Leopold Elementary
Malden Elementary
Meadow Heights
Naylor Elementary
Nell Holcomb R-IV
North County Intermediate
North Elementary
Parkside Elementary
Pemiscot County R-3
Seckman Elementary
Sikeston 5thand 6th Grade Center
Southeast Elementary School
St. Agnes Bloomsdale
St. Mary Cathedral School
St. Teresa Catholic School
St. Vincent de Paul
Ste. Genevieve Elementary
Thayer Elementary School
Trojan Intermediate
Valle Catholic
West Lane Elementary
For more information about the MCTM Regional Elementary Math Contest, visit https://moctm.org/ElementaryContest.aspx, or contact Ann Schnurbusch, instructor of mathematics at Southeast, at (573) 651-2771 or by email at anschnurbusch@semo.edu.
