Cape Girardeau library hosting event on how to spot fake news

When it comes to the term "fake news," it can sometimes be difficult to tell what's real and what's not.

The Cape Girardeau Public Library is hoping to help out with that.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, Katlyn Griffin will discuss strategies, tools and resources to use to spot those fake news articles.

She will be in the Oscar Hirsch Room at the library.

"So, it's really easy to read something and say, like, this is true and share it without being critical about it and that kind of leads to more information and that's what the fake news people want you to do, is that they want you to share the information," Griffin said.

She's hoping the informational meeting will help reduce the amount of "fake news" shared on social media.

