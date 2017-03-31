Audit of Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital underway

Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital in Hayti, Missouri is one of several county hospitals that are being audited by the Missouri State Auditor right now.

According to State Auditor Nicole Galloway, the audit will focus on financial and operating best practices.

"Missouri families often depend on county hospitals to provide critical services, especially in rural areas, and these facilities often face challenges associated with funding and staffing needs," Auditor Galloway said. "My audits will review financial management and operations and I encourage residents with information related to these issues to contact my anonymous Whistleblower Hotline with their concerns."

Galloway said the goal is to identify key factors that impact finances for the hospital.

Individuals with information on these or other audits may contact the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline by calling 800-347-8597, by emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by using the new online submission form.

