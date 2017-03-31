Helping forests by fighting oak decline - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Helping forests by fighting oak decline

Written by Jeff Cunningham, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The Mark Twain National Forest wants to hear from you when it comes to promoting healthy forests.

The Forest Health Initiative project is an effort to fight oak decline by removing hazardous trees and allowing new oak and pine to grow.  In addition, this will make the forest safer for visitors and firefighters.

Firefighters say to keep an eye out for dangerous conditions like widow-makers (large limbs that could fall), dead trees about to fall and trees that are dying and leaning that could fall at any time.

Drought conditions along with other stress factors have resulted in the need to harvest the red oak group and white oak before they die.

Once problem areas have been identified, officials can start the recovery process.

To learn more, go to www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mtnf/projects or www.facebook.come/marktwainnationalforest.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly