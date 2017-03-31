Perkins woman scratches her way to $100,000 win - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Perkins woman scratches her way to $100,000 win

Iris Nanney with her winning ticket (Source: Missouri Lottery) Iris Nanney with her winning ticket (Source: Missouri Lottery)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Scott County woman believes a lottery scratcher ticket has changed her life.

Iris Nanney, 32, has played the Missouri Lottery's 'Daily Crossword' for the last several months.

She bought a very special ticket on March 25.

“I scratched the barcode off,” said the Perkins resident. “The cashier scanned it and said, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ I looked and said, ‘Oh, my gosh - we are rich!’ I couldn’t catch my breath all day Saturday.”

Perkins won $100,000.

She said she plans to pay off a loan from her parents, buy a camper, and help those who have been there for her.

But, that's not all she's planning.

“I want to take $1,000 and cash it into $10 bills. Then every time I see a random act of kindness, I’m going to give them $10,” said Nanney. “This is life-changing for me.”

Nanney bought the ticket at Hucks Food Store in Cape Girardeau.

