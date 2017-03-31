Marion, IL VA hospital commemorates 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

The VA Hospital in Marion, Illinois commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War on Friday.

Roughly 40 veterans and members of the public attended the event to remember those lost in the war, and the people that survived.

"We're just glad to have these guys come in here once a year. We seem them on a daily basis, but having this each year and seeing how many of them come," said Dale Baynes, an Army veteran and VA employee.

"Some people we haven't even met before and that's what really makes it good about it, because we owe the Vietnam era guys something."

This is the second year that the hospital has done this. Decorations for the event were done by both the Carterville and Marion elementary schools.

